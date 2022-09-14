Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 2:44 PM

Burrow: Bengals need to start faster, communicate better

KTVZ

By MITCH STACY
AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) — Quarterback Joe Burrow says the Bengals have to start faster and communicate better as they prepare to go on the road for a Week 2 game against the Cowboys. Burrow’s mistakes put Cincinnati in a hole in a 23-20 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The third-year quarterback found his footing in the second half, but the Bengals lost a game they should have won. Burrow got a delayed start on the season because of an appendectomy as training camp opened.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content