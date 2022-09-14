Burrow: Bengals need to start faster, communicate better

CINCINNATI (AP) — Quarterback Joe Burrow says the Bengals have to start faster and communicate better as they prepare to go on the road for a Week 2 game against the Cowboys. Burrow’s mistakes put Cincinnati in a hole in a 23-20 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The third-year quarterback found his footing in the second half, but the Bengals lost a game they should have won. Burrow got a delayed start on the season because of an appendectomy as training camp opened.

