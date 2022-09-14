Chargers’ Allen out vs. Chiefs because of hamstring injury

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen has been declared out for Thursday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs because of a hamstring injury. Allen sustained the injury during the first half of Sunday’s 24-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Allen said he felt a slight pull and the hamstring tightened after he planted his foot to the turf during the second quarter. Tight end Donald Parham will miss his second straight game also because of a hamstring injury. Cornerback J.C. Jackson could make his Chargers debut after undergoing ankle surgery three weeks ago. Jackson is listed as questionable after being limited in practice for the second straight day.

