France rallies late, tops Italy to reach EuroBasket semis

BERLIN (AP) — France pulled off a wild rally at the end of regulation, then carried that momentum into a spot in the EuroBasket semifinals. Thomas Heurtel scored 20 points, Rudy Gobert had 19 points and 14 rebounds, and France found a way to get past Italy 93-85 in a quarterfinal game. Next up for France: either defending champion Slovenia, or Poland, on Friday for a berth in the title game. The Slovenia-Poland quarterfinal matchup was later Wednesday.

