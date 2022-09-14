Gray sharp for 7, Arraez exits early as Twins blank Royals

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sonny Gray cruised through seven sharp innings and the Minnesota Twins, despite losing AL batting leader Luis Arraez to an early injury, beat the Kansas City Royals 4-0. Gary Sánchez had a two-run double and Carlos Correa a couple hits for Minnesota, five games behind AL Central-leading Cleveland with 21 games remaining. Arraez got an infield hit, raising his average to .320, and scored in the first, then left after the inning with left hamstring tightness. Acquired from Cincinnati in March, Gray has been a top-of-the-rotation guy for Minnesota all season. He breezed through the Kansas City lineup much of the night, allowing three hits and striking out eight.

