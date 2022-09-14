Mbappe, Messi, Neymar rescue PSG after Maccabi early shock

HAIFA, Israel (AP) — Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe set each other up and Neymar added a late goal to gloss over an otherwise disappointing performance as Paris Saint-Germain won 3-1 at Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League. Maccabi midfielder Tjaronn Chery volleyed in a cross in the 24th minute. Messi gave a sloppy PSG side a much-needed equalizer from Mbappe’s cross in the 37th. Messi’s exquisitely weighted pass sent Mbappe running down the left in the 69th for his third goal in two group games. Neymar latched onto Marco Verratti’s lofted pass from midfield and drilled it in for 3-1 in the 88th. PSG tops Group H with six points but this was a disjointed performance at times.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.