Minor leaguers form union, 17 days after organizing began

NEW YORK (AP) — The Major League Baseball Players Association has become the bargaining agent for more than 5,500 minor leaguers, completing a lightning fast organization campaign that launched just 17 days earlier. Minor leaguers are expected to negotiate for an initial collective bargaining agreement during the offseason. The sport’s independent arbitrator notified Major League Baseball and the union that a majority of the 5.,567 players in the minor league bargaining unit had signed union authorization cards since the drive started Aug. 28. He did not provide the sides a specific number.

