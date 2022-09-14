Napoli overcomes missed penalties to beat Rangers 3-0

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — After missing two penalty kicks, Napoli finally scored on its third try en route to a 3-0 win at Rangers in the Champions League. Forty-year-old Allan McGregor saved two penalty kicks from Piotr Zieliński, but the Rangers goalkeeper could not keep out the third scored by Matteo Politano in the 68th minute. Defeat for 10-man Rangers was sealed with late goals by Napoli substitutes Giacomo Raspadori and Tanguy Ndombele. The game in Glasgow was postponed for 24 hours because of the demands on police after the death of Queen Elizabeth II in Scotland.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.