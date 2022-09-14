NASCAR’s 2023 Cup schedule remains largely unchanged

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The 2023 NASCAR schedule includes previously announced races at the new downtown Chicago street course and a return to North Wilkesboro in North Carolina. The schedule is largely unchanged from the 2022 version. The 10 playoff tracks are the same, the exhibition Clash will return to Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and the Daytona 500 will open the season Feb. 19. The only notable date change is a second stop at Richmond Raceway. That was moved from August to July while the shared NASCAR and IndyCar weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway goes from July to August.

