NBA considered suspending Sarver for more than 1 year

NEW YORK (AP) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver was likely spared even stronger sanctioning by the NBA for his racist, misogynistic and hostile words and actions because of one key conclusion by investigators. The law firm that spent nearly a year digging into the situation determined Sarver’s use of slurs “was not motivated by racial animus.” Sarver was suspended for one year and fined $10 million after the investigation found he engaged in what the league called “workplace misconduct and organizational deficiencies.”

