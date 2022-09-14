No. 1 again, Georgia visits South Carolina in SEC opener

New No. 1 team Georgia opens Southeastern Conference play against South Carolina. Quarterback Stetson Bennett and the defending national champions have been dominant so far. They’ve outscored Oregon and Samford by a combined 82-3. The Gamecocks are led by Oklahoma transfer Spencer Rattler. They’re coming off a loss to No. 10 Arkansas. South Carolina’s challenge got even bigger with the season-ending ACL injuries to linebackers Jordan Strachan and Mo Kaba. In another big SEC game, 24th-ranked Texas A&M tries to rebound against No. 13 Miami.

