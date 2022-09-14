No. 13 Miami at No. 24 Texas A&M highlights ACC’s Week 3

Thirteenth-ranked Miami travels to play No. 24 Texas A&M in an ACC-SEC clash involving ranked teams to highlight the week’s action in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Miami leads the series 2-1 and is up two spots this week in the AP Top 25 after the Hurricanes’ second straight win to start the season, a 30-7 triumph over Southern Miss. The Aggies plummeted 18 spots after a stunning 17-14 loss to Appalachian State at home. Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher was 7-1 against the Hurricanes when he was at Florida State (2010-17). It’s the first road game for new Miami coach Mario Cristobal.

