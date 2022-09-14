Panthers’ Mayfield addressing batted balls, dropped snaps

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield has a few issues to address as he moves on from the Carolina Panthers’ 26-24 opening-week loss to his former team, the Cleveland Browns. Mayfield struggled in Week 1 with handling snaps from center and with balls being batted down at the line of scrimmage. The batted balls are nothing new for the smallish quarterback, who is listed at 6-foot-1. The Browns batted down four passes. Mayfield has now had 48 passes batted down at the line of scrimmage since coming into the league. As for the fumbles, Mayfield said those are easily fixable.

