Petrino comes full-circle as Missouri State visits Arkansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bobby Petrino is 61 these days. It’s been nearly five years since he was on a national stage with Louisville, and more than a decade since his scandalous flameout at Arkansas. But just listen to him discuss his return to Fayetteville on Saturday with Missouri State, the FCS program he has quickly turned into a juggernaut, and it becomes evident that Petrino has finally found a bit of peace in the Ozark Mountains of southwestern Missouri. He has a long-suffering program humming, and the Bears have every bit of belief that they can win his return to Arkansas on Saturday.

