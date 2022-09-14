Playmaker Mudryk lifts Shakhtar in 1-1 draw with Celtic

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Mykhaylo Mudryk scored an early equalizer to give Shakhtar Donetsk a 1-1 draw against Celtic in the Champions League. Mudryk used his speed and powerful left foot to beat Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart with a rising shot in the 29th minute. The 21-year-old winger also scored in the 4-1 victory over Leipzig last week. Mudryk’s performances will likely provoke more interest from big clubs. He was linked to Arsenal last month. Celtic had 17 attempts on goal and forced 21-year-old goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin to make eight saves. The match was played in Poland at Shakhtar’s adopted Champions League home because of the war with Russia in Ukraine.

