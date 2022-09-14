Premier League to pay tribute to queen at weekend games

LONDON (AP) — The Premier League will pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II this weekend by having a minute’s silence before every game followed by the national anthem. The league says fans will also be invited to applaud at the 70-minute mark in recognition of the queen’s 70-year reign. Players will wear black armbands and managers have been asked to consider wearing a suit. Last weekend’s games were all postponed following the queen’s death last Thursday at the age of 96.

