Purdue opponents finding it difficult to keep up with Jones

Purdue receiver Charlie Jones makes it all look so easy. There’s the smooth transition he made from Iowa to Purdue and the perfect timing he’s already established with childhood friend quarterback Aidan O’Connell. Jones runs crisp routes, makes tough catches and breaks away from defenders with long, striding runs. It’s taken the sixth-year receiver only two weeks to create a home in coach Jeff Brohm’s wide-open offense. It wasn’t easy for Penn State or Indiana State to keep up with Jones the last two weeks. And it won’t be any easier for Syracuse on Saturday.

