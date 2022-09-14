Skip to Content
Raiders confident target distribution will balance out

By W.G. RAMIREZ
Associated Press

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr threw to wide receiver Davante Adams 17 times in the Raiders’ season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, tied for third-most toward one target during his career. Carr and coach Josh McDaniels say they are confident the targets will even themselves out. McDaniels says the defense “has a vote” on who Carr throws to, and Carr says he’s not trying to target anybody a certain number of times.

Associated Press

