Raiders confident target distribution will balance out

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr threw to wide receiver Davante Adams 17 times in the Raiders’ season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, tied for third-most toward one target during his career. Carr and coach Josh McDaniels say they are confident the targets will even themselves out. McDaniels says the defense “has a vote” on who Carr throws to, and Carr says he’s not trying to target anybody a certain number of times.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.