Seahawks’ Jamal Adams seeking options for his latest injury

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said safety Jamal Adams is still deciding on the best options to repair an injury to his quadriceps tendon suffered in the season opener against Denver.

Carroll said Wednesday Adams wasn’t being placed on injured reserve and was seeking additional opinions after getting hurt in the first quarter of Monday’s win.

“He’s getting all of the information he can right now to make sure that he knows what’s next from our guys and other people as well,” Carroll said. “We have the time to do it, so he’s going to take the time to do it right and get his mind really clear on what is the next step.”

Adams was injured when he blitzed Denver quarterback Russell Wilson late in the first quarter of Seattle’s 17-16 victory. Adams limped off the field and was eventually taken to the locker room on a cart.

Injuries have defined Adams’ three seasons with the Seahawks. He missed four games in 2020 and played 12 games last year, when he ultimately needed season-ending shoulder surgery.

There is a chance his latest injury could sideline him the rest of this season.

“It means so much to him. The frustration of having to go through not being healthy just jumped at him again. He’s questioning and wondering because he wants to be out here so much,” Carroll said. “He wants to be with the guys and doing what we do in every way you could possibly want to do that. It’s really frustrating for him.”

Seattle is expected to use Josh Jones and Ryan Neal in the role that Adams was expected to play. Neal has been Adams’ primary backup and filled in the previous two seasons when Adams was injured.

Jones is in his sixth season and started 13 games for Jacksonville in 2020.

“You saw him in the rotations already, he was already part of the plan. Now, he just takes a bigger step forward,” Carroll said.

NOTES: Rookie running back Ken Walker III will make his debut this week after undergoing hernia surgery last month. Walker was a full participant in practice Wednesday. Starting left guard Damien Lewis was also a full participant after sitting out the opener while recovering from an ankle injury.

