Texas Tech and new coach McGuire among 7 Big 12 teams at 2-0

Texas Tech is off to a 2-0 start for new coach Joey McGuire. The Red Raiders go into their final non-conference game looking to win back-to-back games over ranked opponents for the first time since 2008. After beating future Big 12 rival and then-No. 25 Houston, they play Saturday at 16th-ranked North Carolina State. Texas Tech is one of seven Big 12 teams at 2-0. The league has a 14-0 record against unranked non-conference opponents, and three losses to ranked teams are by an average of 4.7 points. That includes Texas’ 20-19 home loss to then-No. 1 Alabama last weekend.

