Wainwright, Molina make history, then lead Cards over Brews

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina made history with the first pitch of the game, then the record-setting battery helped the St. Louis Cardinals extend their NL Central lead by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 4-1. Wainwright and Molina started together for the 325th time, the most ever by a pitcher-catcher duo in the majors. The duo eclipsed the regular-season mark of 324 held by the Detroit Tigers pair of Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan from 1963-1975. Wainwright gave up one run in five innings. Molina hit an RBI single and threw out a runner trying to steal. Nolan Arenado and Lars Nootbaar homered as the Cardinals stretched their division lead to eight games over the second-place Brewers. Milwaukee is two games behind San Diego for the final wild-card spot in the NL.

