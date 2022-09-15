Arizona State looking to bounce back against E. Michigan

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State is looking to bounce back from its loss at No. 8 Oklahoma State when Eastern Michigan of the Mid-American Conference visits Saturday night. The Sun Devils struggled defensively in their 34-17 loss in Stillwater, giving up 465 total yards while allowing the Cowboys to pull away after cutting a 14-point deficit to 20-17. The Eagles had a similar second-half letdown against Louisiana last week, allowing the Ragin’ Cajuns to score all 49 of their points in 28-point loss.

