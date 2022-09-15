Before Álvarez-Golovkin III, remember boxing’s top trilogies
By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer
Canelo Álvarez’s rivalry with Gennady Golovkin reaches the ultimate standard of modern boxing excellence this weekend when the fighters complete a trilogy. Most of the great rivals in the sport’s recent history have engaged in at least three memorable bouts, from Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier to Manny Pacquiao and Juan Manuel Marquez. Only the most compelling, most lucrative rivalries can draw in fans for three meetings, and the sagas often define the fighters’ careers.