Chandler Jones provides the right vibe for Raiders teammates

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones has had a big impact on his teammates since being signed in March. Jones brought 10 years of experience with him, including the past six with the Arizona Cardinals, who visit Las Vegas this Sunday. Receiver Davante Adams says the team feeds off Jones’ personality and leadership qualities. Second-year defensive end Malcolm Koonce says Jones has made it easier to see things thanks to the simplest explanations during meetings.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.