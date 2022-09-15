Chargers’ Herbert bruised and battered in 27-24 loss in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert held his left arm tightly to his ribs while going into the trainer’s room for X-rays after Los Angeles blew a 10-point halftime lead and lost 27-24 to the Kansas City Chiefs. Herbert was hurt midway through the fourth quarter, when he unloaded a pass to tight end Gerald Everett and was crushed by Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna. Herbert remained on the ground for about a minute while trainers tended to him, then left the game for a play before Chargers coach Brandon Staley asked if he was OK to continue. Herbert wound up finishing it out.

