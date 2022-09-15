Chile presents appeal to FIFA in World Cup case with Ecuador

GENEVA (AP) — Chile presented its appeal challenging Ecuador’s place at the World Cup to FIFA in a case regarding an alleged ineligible player. A verdict is possible within 24 hours but another appeal is likely at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The 32-team World Cup starts on Nov. 20 with Ecuador scheduled to face host Qatar. FIFA previously said it asked Ecuador player Byron Castillo to be available to testify. Chilean officials claim Castillo is actually Colombian and should not have played in World Cup qualifying games. The FIFA appeals committee rarely overturns a ruling by the soccer body’s disciplinary committee.

