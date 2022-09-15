Chubb-Hunt combo gives Browns option to use against Jets

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns haven’t played Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt together much in the past few years. That could soon change. Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski hinted this week that he may be open to playing Chubb and Hunt at the same time more often. He used the combo effectively last week as the Browns won their first opener since 1994 with a win at Carolina and he could deploy it Sunday at home against the Jets. New York’s defense did a nice job keeping Baltimore’s running game contained last week in a loss, and the Jets know the Browns will lean on Chubb and Hunt, who helped Cleveland rush for 217 yards against the Panthers.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.