Cooper Rush’s 2nd full circle: QB starting again for Cowboys
By SCHUYLER DIXON
AP Pro Football Writer
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Cooper Rush is starting at quarterback again for the Dallas Cowboys. It’s also the second time he is replacing an injured Dak Prescott. Rush will start opposite Joe Burrow and defending AFC champion Cincinnati on Sunday at home. Dallas dumped Rush as Prescott’s backup two years ago. The Cowboys brought him back after Prescott’s first major injury in 2020. Rush won the backup job again last year, when he beat Minnesota with Prescott sidelined by a calf injury. Rush should get multiple starts this time. Prescott fractured a bone near his right thumb in the season-opening loss to Tampa Bay.