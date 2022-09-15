Duke, Elko go for 3-0 start against North Carolina A&T

Duke is looking for a 3-0 start under new coach Mike Elko as it hosts North Carolina A&T on Saturday. The Blue Devils are coming off a win at Northwestern of the Big Ten Conference. North Carolina A&T is a Championship Subdivision program from the Big South Conference. The Aggies lost last week at North Dakota State, the No. 1-ranked FCS team. Duke has gotten a boost from receiver Jordan Moore with touchdown grabs in each of the first two games. The Blue Devils are also off to a good start in reversing recent turnover troubles.

By The Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.