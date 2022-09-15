England calls up Toney for 1st time, retains Maguire

LONDON (AP) — Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been called up by England for the first time and has an unlikely shot at making Gareth Southgate’s squad for the World Cup. Toney is a tall center forward who links up play well and is a great penalty-taker. He was playing for Peterborough in England’s third division two years ago. He moved to Brentford in August 2020, was the top scorer in the Championship as the team secured promotion and has impressed since in the Premier League. The 26-year-old Toney scored 12 goals last season and has five goals in six games so far this season.

