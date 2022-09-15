Familiar foes: Bills and Titans meet for 5th straight year

The Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans meet for the fifth straight year, and third straight in prime time in an early season matchup of AFC contenders. The meeting pits two different styles of offenses, with the Titans leaning on running back Derrick Henry, and the Bills featuring a potent Josh Allen-led passing attack. The two-time defending AFC South champion Titans have won the past two meetings, but are coming off a season-opening loss to the New York Giants. The two-time defending AFC East champion Bills opened their season with a 31-10 rout of the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

By The Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.