Fowler begins with new caddie, coach and early 67 in Napa
By JAMES RAIA
Associated Press
NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Rickie Fowler shot a 5-under 67 and was four shots off the lead after when play was suspended for the day at the Fortinet Championship in Napa, California. Justin Lower was the first-round leader with a 63, two shots ahead of defending champion Max Homa. The start of play was delayed by fog at the PGA Tour’s season opener, and 35 players didn’t finish their opening rounds. Fowler has new clubs, a new caddie and a new swing coach in Butch Harmon, although he has worked with Harmon in the past. The last of Fowler’s five PGA Tour wins was in 2019 at the Phoenix Open.