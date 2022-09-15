Jets look for better balance on offense after Week 1 dud

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Mike LaFleur glanced at the final stats from the New York Jets’ season opener and one number really made him uneasy. Joe Flacco threw the ball a whopping 59 times in the 24-9 loss to Baltimore last Sunday. Not exactly the way the offensive coordinator drew it up. The Jets are hoping for a more balanced offense this Sunday at Cleveland. They’re also looking to cut down on the mistakes that helped put the Jets in such dire straits in the first place against Baltimore.

