MacKinnon says he and Avalanche are close on a new contract
By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Hockey Writer
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon expects to sign contract extension with the Colorado Avalanche soon. The face of the franchise for the reigning Stanley Cup champions says he hopes the deal gets done before the season starts in October. Agent Pat Brisson says the two sides are trying to get something done relatively soon. MacKinnon’s new deal could surpass Connor McDavid’s $100 million, eight-year contract as the richest signed since the NHL’s salary cap era began in 2005. MacKinnon has been a finalist for the Hart Trophy as league MVP three times in the past five seasons and was one of Colorado’s best players during their Cup run.