No. 10 Arkansas to face Petrino, upset-minded Missouri State

Coach Bobby Petrino returns to Arkansas as head coach at rising FCS program Missouri State. He left the Razorbacks after a scandal in 2012. His Bears won’t be afraid. Last year the Bears took Oklahoma State down to the wire in Stillwater before losing 23-16. No. 10 Arkansas finished a grueling two-game stretch to open the season with wins against Cincinnati and South Carolina. A victory over Missouri State would put the Hogs at 3-0 for the second straight year entering their rivalry game against No. 24 Texas A&M in Arlington, Texas.

