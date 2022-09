The No. 13 Miami Hurricanes look to improve to 3-0 and continue their strong start in the first season under coach Mario Cristobal. No. 24 Texas A&M will try to get back on track after scoring just seven points on offense in a 17-14 loss to Appalachian State at home.

