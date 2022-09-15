No. 7 USC looks to continue momentum against Fresno State

Seventh-ranked Southern California is back in the top 10 for the first time since 2017 when it hosts Fresno State on Saturday. USC begins a stretch of three home games over the next four weeks. Fresno State faces a Pac-12 team for the second straight week and looks to bounce back from a 35-32 loss to Oregon State where the Beavers scored the game-winning touchdown on the final play of the game. Trojans’ quarterback Caleb Williams is second in the nation in completion percentage and directing an offense averaging 53.5 points per game.

By The Associated Press

