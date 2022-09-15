No. 7 USC looks to continue momentum against Fresno State
By The Associated Press
Seventh-ranked Southern California is back in the top 10 for the first time since 2017 when it hosts Fresno State on Saturday. USC begins a stretch of three home games over the next four weeks. Fresno State faces a Pac-12 team for the second straight week and looks to bounce back from a 35-32 loss to Oregon State where the Beavers scored the game-winning touchdown on the final play of the game. Trojans’ quarterback Caleb Williams is second in the nation in completion percentage and directing an offense averaging 53.5 points per game.