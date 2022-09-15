No. 9 Kentucky, Ohio native Stoops face Youngstown State

Ninth-ranked Kentucky hosts Youngstown State of the Football Championship Subdivision on Saturday. The Wildcats have their first top-10 ranking since October 2007 and aim to keep their edge after beating then-No. 11 Florida in The Swamp last week. Kentucky coach Mark Stoops will be going against his hometown school for the first time. The Penguins are the first of consecutive nonconference opponents before the Wildcats resume SEC play at Mississippi. The visiting Penguins routed Dayton 49-16 last week and feature 6,900-yard career rusher Jaleel McLaughlin. YSU had a school-record six touchdown passes against the Flyers, five by quarterback Demeatric Crenshaw.

