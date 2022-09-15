Northwestern looks to bounce back against Southern Illinois

Northwestern is in bounce-back mode with Southern Illinois of the Football Championship Subdivision visiting Ryan Field on Saturday. The Wildcats are coming off a 31-23 loss against Duke after beating Nebraska in Ireland. The Wildcats have had no problem moving the ball. They have more than 1,000 yards through two games. Stopping the other team has been an issue. They gave up 461 yards to Duke after allowing 465 to Nebraska. Southern Illinois got blown out at Incarnate Word before losing by three to Southeast Missouri last week. The Salukis are coming off back-to-back FCS playoff appearances.

