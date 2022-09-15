Packers look to continue their recent mastery of Bears

The Green Bay Packers have won each of their past six meetings with the Chicago Bears and will try to make it seven straight Sunday night at Lambeau Field. The Packers are coming off a 23-7 season-opening loss at Minnesota. The Bears won their opener 19-10 over the San Francisco 49ers. Green Bay owns a 23-5 record against the Bears when Aaron Rodgers is the Packers starting quarterback. Green Bay has won 12 of the past 14 Packers-Bears matchups at Lambeau Field and has outscored the Bears 406-215 in those games.

By The Associated Press

