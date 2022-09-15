Panthers D focused on better angles in run game vs. Giants

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Better angles. It’s the two words Panthers defensive coordinator Phil Snow has been preaching all this week to his players after Carolina allowed 217 yards rushing in a 26-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 1. Nick Chubb ran for 141 yards against Carolina and the Browns averaged 5.6 yards per carry. This Sunday the Panthers get another stiff test when they face a healthy Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants. Barkley, who has struggled with injuries the past two seasons, ran for a league-high 164 yards in New York’s come-from-behind 21-20 win over the Tennessee Titans in the season opener.

