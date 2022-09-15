Portugal unveil World Cup shirt in diagonal red-green design

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo and the Portugal team will be wrapped in the national flag by a radical new shirt design for the World Cup. The Nike-made shirt in diagonal blocks of red and green was unveiled on Thursday. The Portuguese soccer federation formally released it with the slogan “Wear The Flag.” The design based on Portugal’s flag which is vertical blocks of green and red has divided opinion among fans since being unofficially released in June. Portugal faces Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H at the World Cup in Qatar. The tournament’s played from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18.

