Raheem Morris holds no ill will toward Falcons after firing
By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Raheem Morris is facing the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday just over one season after he led them for 11 games as their interim coach. Morris holds no ill will toward the Falcons after his dismissal, and he still has close relationships with several players on the roster. His career took a positive turn afterward when the Los Angeles Rams hired him as their defensive coordinator and he won the Super Bowl in his first season in charge. Morris is hoping for a third opportunity to lead a team, but he’s also enjoying the challenge of fixing the Rams.