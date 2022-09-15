Rays start 9 Latin American position players, rout Jays 11-0

TORONTO (AP) — Yandy Díaz hit a three-run home run and the Tampa Bay Rays — starting an unprecedented nine Latin American position players on Roberto Clemente Day — routed Toronto 11-0 on Thursday to pull within a half-game of the Blue Jays in the wild-card chase. Clemente, the late Hall of Fame outfielder from Puerto Rico, was a two-time World Series winner and NL MVP who played 18 seasons with Pittsburgh. The Blue Jay nine starting position players came from five countries: Colombia, Cuba, Mexico, Venezuela and the Dominican Republic. Shane McClanahan returned from the injured list to pitch five shutout innings Isaac Paredes hit a solo home run and added an RBI single.

