Rutgers tries to beat Temple for 6th straight time

Rutgers is looking for a sixth straight win against Temple dating back to 2003. The Scarlet Knights are also going for their second straight 3-0 start before Big Ten play begins next week. The Owls are seeking back-to-back wins under first-year coach Stan Drayton. Rutgers coach Greg Schiano is looking to record his 79th win at Rutgers. That would make him the winningest coach in program history. Frank Burns had 78 wins from 1973-83.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.