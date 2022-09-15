Rutgers tries to beat Temple for 6th straight time
The Associated Press
Rutgers is looking for a sixth straight win against Temple dating back to 2003. The Scarlet Knights are also going for their second straight 3-0 start before Big Ten play begins next week. The Owls are seeking back-to-back wins under first-year coach Stan Drayton. Rutgers coach Greg Schiano is looking to record his 79th win at Rutgers. That would make him the winningest coach in program history. Frank Burns had 78 wins from 1973-83.