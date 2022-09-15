Sarver should resign, says Suns vice chairman Jahm Najafi
By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Basketball Writer
Phoenix Suns vice chairman Jahm Najafi has called for team owner Robert Sarver to resign, saying there should be “zero tolerance” for lewd, misogynistic and racist conduct in any workplace. Sarver was suspended for one year and fined $10 million by the NBA on Tuesday. A 10-month investigation showed that the Suns owner had used racist language, made crude and sexually suggestive comments to employees, and had bullying tendencies. LeBron James and Chris Paul have said the league didn’t do enough to penalize Sarver.