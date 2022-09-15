Sarver should resign, says Suns vice chairman Jahm Najafi

Phoenix Suns vice chairman Jahm Najafi has called for team owner Robert Sarver to resign, saying there should be “zero tolerance” for lewd, misogynistic and racist conduct in any workplace. Sarver was suspended for one year and fined $10 million by the NBA on Tuesday. A 10-month investigation showed that the Suns owner had used racist language, made crude and sexually suggestive comments to employees, and had bullying tendencies. LeBron James and Chris Paul have said the league didn’t do enough to penalize Sarver.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.