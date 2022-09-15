Sun stay alive, beat Aces 105-76 in Game 3 of WNBA Finals

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Alyssa Thomas had the first triple-double in WNBA Finals history to help the Connecticut Sun stave off elimination by beating the Las Vegas Aces 105-76 in Game 3. Thomas had 16 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists for the Sun, who have now won all four of their elimination games in these playoffs, topping Dallas on the road in the first round and beating Chicago in Games 4 and 5 to close out that series. Game 4 of this best-of-five series is Sunday in Connecticut. Jackie Young scored 22 points and A’ja Wilson added 19 for the Aces.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.