Syracuse QB Garrett Shrader on a roll for unbeaten Orange

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Quarterback Garrett Shrader has a good grasp of the new Syracuse offense and has the Orange on a roll. Two games into the season, the transfer from Mississippi State ranks third nationally in completion percentage at 79.2%, fourth with a pass efficiency of 205.24, and his 10.92 yards per pass attempt is fifth-best nationally. He’s also tied for ninth in points responsible for with 48. Shrader and star tailback Sean Tucker are the offensive keys for the second year in a row, but the offense under new coordinator Robert Anae has new wrinkles and more players are in the mix. The Orange host Purdue on Saturday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.