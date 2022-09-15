Unbeaten Syracuse hosts Purdue, big test for Orange defense

Syracuse returns home to face Purdue after its second straight dominating win to open the season. It will be only the second meeting between the teams. Purdue won the 2004 opener 51-0 at home over a ranked Orange team. Orange quarterback Garrett Shrader was nearly flawless against Louisville and UConn, accounting for 48 points with zero turnovers. The Boilermakers suffered a four-point loss at Penn State to open the season before shutting out Championship Subdivision foe Indiana State last week. Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O’Connell and receiver Charlie Jones will test the Orange defense, which has allowed just 21 points.

