US eying Davis Cup quarterfinals after beating Kazakhstan

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Tommy Paul and Taylor Fritz have won their singles matches to help the United States beat Kazakhstan 2-1 and move atop its Davis Cup Finals group. The Americans are almost assured of reaching the quarterfinals with two wins from two in Group D. Paul enjoyed a 6-1, 6-4 win over Mikhail Kukushkin before Fritz defeated Alexander Bublik 7-6 (6) 1-6 6-3 in Glasgow, Scotland. Bublik and Aleksandr Nedovyesov later defeated Rajeev Ram and Jack Sock 6-2, 7-6 (6) in the doubles match. Australia came from behind to defeat France 2-1 in their Group C tie in Hamburg, Germany.

