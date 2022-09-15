White Sox pound 5 homers, rock Central-leading Guardians 8-2

CLEVELAND (AP) — Elvis Andrus hit one of Chicago’s five home runs off rookie Hunter Gaddis and the White Sox cut into Cleveland’s lead in the AL Central with an 8-2 win. Andrus connected in the fifth inning off Gaddis, who became the first Cleveland pitcher to allow five homers in a game since Luis Tiant in 1969. On Wednesday, Andrus raised some eyebrows by saying he expected the first-place Guardians “to crumble the closer we get.” Chicago trimmed Cleveland’s lead to three. Gavin Sheets started Chicago’s homer barrage with a two-run shot in the second. The Guardians had their winning streak stopped at six.

